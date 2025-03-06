Lynne Ramsay, director of We have to talk about Kevin and Actually, you were never hereprepare your new film starring Robert Pattinson, Die, My Love. The man of the thousand faces has left its past behind Twilightdemonstrating its numerous facets in recent films acclaimed as Mickey 17but it seems that Some areas are still resisting.

Pattinson confessed to recent statements for Indiewire that He was about to collapse in a scene with Jennifer Lawrencehis co -star in this title, simply because he had to dance, preparing a lot mentally for it. And is that The dancers of the British actor seem not to be his fort.

“I made the movie with Lynne Ramsay and it’s really a great dancer. Jennifer Lawrence is also a really good dancer. They make it so easy. They got together and They said: ‘Put the music and just dance’. But I was thinking that I was going to have a mental collapse when we recorded the dance scene, I needed to be chanted or cut, “Pattinson confesses about this sequence.” They were in plan: ‘Just dance, it ceases to be so rare’. The day came and I was sweating a lot, my pants were wet of sweat “he added.

In Die, My Love, Pattinson and Lawrence play a married couplewhose life is affected by her affair. Actor Lakeith Stanfield plays his lover, who will put the life of both of them. Set in more rural America, this Mother struggles to maintain sanity while battle against psychosis. A plot that adapts the famous homonym novel by Ariana Harwicz.

Die, My Love also counts in its cast with Nick Nolte (Warrior), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Luke Camilleri (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief), Victor Zinck Jr. (100) and Phillip Forest Lewitski (The masters of the air). The film is still pending release date, although it could arrive this year.

In addition to this film, Pattinson is pending premiere The drama, the new Kristoffer Borgli film that also has Zendaya; the second part of The Batman, his new incursion into the DC universe; as well as The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s new film, with a meteoric casting.

