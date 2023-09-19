Some days ago, Chechito and Los Cómplices de la Cumbia suffered an attack in a nightclub located in San Juan de Lurigancho. The orchestra was going to sing at that venue the day a grenade was detonated, leaving 15 injured. It should be noted that the group has been extorted and threatened to make it pay quotas in exchange for the criminals not attacking the musicians. Despite being in danger, the band decided to perform last weekend in Commas and brought together a large number of fans.

In August of this year, Chechito suffered an attack when a bullet killed a person at an event he held in El Agustino. After that, they asked the singer for the sum of S/300,000 soles, so the performer decided to leave music for a month. He returned after the PNP granted him guarantees for his life. Given this, the production of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ contacted Robert Muñoz, leader of Clavito and his Chelawho remembered when he received warnings from extortionists. “Chechito is negotiating so he can continue working,” he commented.

