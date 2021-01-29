On Friday, the administration of US President Joe Biden chose Robert Malley as its special envoy to Iran.

Mali, in particular, is known to be one of the architects of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

A State Department official announced that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is “building a team dedicated” to the Iranian file, “led by our special envoy to Iran, Rob Mali.”

The official added that Mali “adds to this position his previous successes in negotiations over restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program,” stressing that “the foreign minister has confidence that he, along with his team, will be able to reach this result again.”

Mali was chairing the International Crisis Group, an independent organization working on conflict prevention in the world.

Before that, Mali worked as an advisor in the White House and was one of the main negotiators in the agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, concluded under former US President Barack Obama.

But former US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement, to which Russia, Germany, China, France and the United Kingdom were also parties. Trump considered the agreement insufficient to deter Iran’s “destabilizing” activities in the Middle East.

Blinken confirmed this week President Biden’s intention to return to the nuclear deal, on the condition that Iran renews its commitment to its obligations under the agreement, which it has begun to abandon.