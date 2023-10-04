Barcelona’s season is going well. However, a serious injury to one of their stars can change the course and this may have happened.
During the match on the second day of the 2023-24 Champions League, the striker, Robert Lewandowski, had to come off as a substitute just in the 36th minute of the match against Porto. Ferran Torres entered his place and with this, the alarms went off in the culé club.
The replacement of the Polish attacker came after a challenge behind the central defender, David Carmo. However, the match referee, Anthony Taylor, did not call a foul, “Lewy” was left lying on the ground and apparently it was his ankle that was injured.
The Blaugrana team has not made a statement or published on its social networks so far. Therefore, the Barcelona fans were left waiting for what happened to the 35-year-old footballer.
What games could Lewandowski miss?
Depending on the severity of the injury, there will be the number of matches that could be lost. In the case of a first degree sprain, recovery is five to seven days. Therefore, the match against Granada, on Sunday, October 8, would be the only game that would not be present.
However, if the sprain is second degree, the time off the court can be considerably extended. According to medical information, this recovery can be from one month to six months, depending on the rehabilitation work and the patient.
The only good news in all this is that the forward who came in his place, Ferran Torres, scored the goal that gave them a partial lead during the first half.
#Robert #Lewandowskis #injury #Champions #League #long