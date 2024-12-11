Dortmund served as a catapult to the elite but later he showed no mercy to his former colors. At Rühr he made a name for himself, shone and triumphed from Lech Poznan but later became their implacable sting. Robert Lewandowski arrived at Borussia at the age of 22 and left, sweetly, at 26 after being the stiletto of Jürgen Klopp’s casual and loud team, which became runners-up in Europe, like the current Dortmund. He didn’t go to just anyone but to the main opponent in Germany, Bayern. That is why his return to Signal Iduna Park became as common as it was feared. Since leaving the club he has played 23 games against Dortmund and has scored a whopping 26 goals, with 2 triplets and up to 6 doubles.

Lewandowski has already returned to Germany as a Barça player. It was against Bayern, in his debut campaign in Barcelona, ​​and he did not have a brilliant performance at the Allianz Arena, missing a clear chance and being well marked by Upamecano. He had more sentimental value, although he was not the favorite player of the Munich fans. It was his first crossing with Bayern after leaving the Bavarian giant. Now, in Dortmund, he hopes to continue with the good memories that seeing the goal against Borussia brings him.

With Borussia he was European runner-up under Jürgen Klopp

The Pole arrives at the game in a dichotomous situation. His start to the season, like that of Barça, exceeded all expectations. He has scored 23 goals, 7 of them in the Champions League, where with his two goals against Brest he surpassed a hundred. He has shown that he continues to keep his nose awake and he seemed faster and more agile than in the previous exercise. With this rejuvenated Lewandowski, Barça could hope to take a leap in quality. But in recent matches a more stagnant version of the 36-year-old attacker has returned. Passive against Las Palmas, bench meat in Mallorca, a touch of attention tinged with dosage, and substituted at Villamarín despite opening the scoring and with the match to be resolved, Barça needs a Lewandowski with more involvement and energy. Not just a “pigeonmaster” from the area who is ready with the rod. “The team needs Robert and Robert needs the team. A player alone cannot win. “He is always key for us in the area,” says Flick.

On his first return to Germany with Barça, in Munich, Lewandowski did not score





Hansi Flick is already trying to protect him as much as he can from pressing on the front line, but one thing is for him not to push himself without the ball and another for him to become a spectator waiting for goal passes to rain down on him. He is required to at least bother the rival and unload balls when the team has difficulties starting from behind, a circumstance that occurs very frequently lately. Flick hopes so.