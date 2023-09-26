There is a man who leads the scoring charts in the five major European leagues this season. It’s not Kylian Mbappé, it’s not Erling Haaland and it’s not Harry Kane.
No, the man who has been smashing the centre-backs this season is Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who scored another brace against Darmstadt in a 3-1 Bundesliga win on Friday night.
Guirassy has been simply unstoppable and is now just one goal shy of what he scored all of last season after just five games into the current Bundesliga campaign. His sensational form has helped Stuttgart to four wins in their opening games, and Sebastian Hoeness’s side have already scored 17 league goals.
Such has been Guirassy’s brilliance that the striker has equaled a Bundesliga record set by Robert Lewandowski back in 2020 as he continued to make waves in Germany.
Guirassy’s goals on Friday afternoon take his tally in the Bundesliga this season to ten, despite having only played five games. The striker has scored in every game, including a hat-trick, three braces and a solo goal in a tough loss to RB Leipzig.
As a result, Guirassy has become the second player in Bundesliga history to reach double figures after five games. The only other player to do so was, of course, Lewandowski with Bayern Munich in the 2020/21 season.
Lewandowski finished that campaign with 41 goals, breaking Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals in the process. While Guirassy’s form is unlikely to be as consistent throughout the campaign, he has already put himself in a strong position for the Bundesliga Golden Boot.
In fact, Guirassy is the only player in the five major European leagues to have scored ten or more goals this season. The next closest to his total are Haaland of Manchester City and Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain with seven each. Not bad company to have.
Guirassy may not be a new name for European hipsters. The 27-year-old has already been around the block, with Stuttgart being his seventh professional club.
The Guinean international, who was born in France and represented the national team in the youth categories, began his career at Stade Lavallois, today in Ligue 2. He has developed his entire career in Germany and France, playing in Lille, Auxerre, Cologne, Amiens, Rennes. and now Stuttgart.
The lanky but powerful 1.88cm centre-forward, who is somewhat reminiscent of Randal Kolo Muani in his playing style, joined Stuttgart on loan in 2022, with a £7.8m deal made permanent this summer. after a season in which he scored 11 league goals.
Given how much Guirassy impressed in Germany last season, it is perhaps surprising that more clubs did not identify him as a target during this summer’s transfer window, but he will certainly now have the attention of a host of teams.
His former club, Colonia, is his next rival and they will know first-hand how difficult it is to stop the Guinean.
