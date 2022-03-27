Robert Lewandowski would have an agreement with Barcelona

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Robert Lewandowski
Christof Stache. Eph
The European press gives as a fact the arrival of the Pole.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 27, 2022, 01:47 PM
Barcelona’s 0-4 victory over Real Madrid continues to leave good news, as the Catalan club has worked hard to strengthen Xavi Hernández’s group.
In Europe they assure that the Pole Robert Lewandowski is in Barcelona’s sights, Moreover, they warn that there is already an agreement between the parties so that the forward will arrive in Spain next summer.
It may interest you: (José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team)
Step by Step
Lewandowski has won the FIFA best player award for 2021 and 2022 and the next step is to talk to Bayern Munich, cast with which he has a contract that binds him until 2023.
According to the Sport de Barcelona newspaper, the striker has every intention of going to the Spanish club. to be part of his last project of his career.
“It is clear to him that in a club like Barça he would have more options in the fight for individual awards, especially the Ballon d’Or, which has eluded him in recent years,” said the publication.
It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita, title 22 of Colombia in the World Tour)
sports
March 27, 2022, 01:47 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Robert #Lewandowski #agreement #Barcelona
Leave a Reply