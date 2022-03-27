Robert Lewandowski would have an agreement with Barcelona

Barcelona’s 0-4 victory over Real Madrid continues to leave good news, as the Catalan club has worked hard to strengthen Xavi Hernández’s group.

In Europe they assure that the Pole Robert Lewandowski is in Barcelona’s sights, Moreover, they warn that there is already an agreement between the parties so that the forward will arrive in Spain next summer.

It may interest you: (José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team)

Step by Step



Lewandowski has won the FIFA best player award for 2021 and 2022 and the next step is to talk to Bayern Munich, cast with which he has a contract that binds him until 2023.

According to the Sport de Barcelona newspaper, the striker has every intention of going to the Spanish club. to be part of his last project of his career.

“It is clear to him that in a club like Barça he would have more options in the fight for individual awards, especially the Ballon d’Or, which has eluded him in recent years,” said the publication.

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita, title 22 of Colombia in the World Tour)

sports