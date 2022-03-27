Monday, March 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Robert Lewandowski would have an agreement with Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Photo:

Christof Stache. Eph

The European press gives as a fact the arrival of the Pole.

Barcelona’s 0-4 victory over Real Madrid continues to leave good news, as the Catalan club has worked hard to strengthen Xavi Hernández’s group.

See also  America stands firm at the start of the League, with victory

In Europe they assure that the Pole Robert Lewandowski is in Barcelona’s sights, Moreover, they warn that there is already an agreement between the parties so that the forward will arrive in Spain next summer.

It may interest you: (José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team)

Step by Step


Lewandowski has won the FIFA best player award for 2021 and 2022 and the next step is to talk to Bayern Munich, cast with which he has a contract that binds him until 2023.

According to the Sport de Barcelona newspaper, the striker has every intention of going to the Spanish club. to be part of his last project of his career.

“It is clear to him that in a club like Barça he would have more options in the fight for individual awards, especially the Ballon d’Or, which has eluded him in recent years,” said the publication.

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita, title 22 of Colombia in the World Tour)

See also  Andrew, the fallen prince to whom the British crown turns its back

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Robert #Lewandowski #agreement #Barcelona

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia: Verstappen defeats Leclerc in the final sprint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.