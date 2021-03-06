Pole Robert Lewandoski scored three goals and led Bayern Munich to a key victory over young Norwegian Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund for 4 to 2 at Allianz Arena, by the 24th. date of the Bundesliga of Germany.

The classic ended with a smile for Lewandoski, who scored at 26m. PT, 43m. PT, penalty and 45m. ST, although it all started badly because the visit found a good 2-0 lead (2m PT and 9m PT) at the feet of Nordic Haaland. In addition, the German Leon Goretzka scored, 43m from the complement.

The Polish Lewandowski, holder of the award FIFA The Best, has been the king for several seasons when it comes to talking about the goal in the Bundesliga. He currently leads the scorers table with 31 goals in 24 games (193 in 213 games for Bayern).

Behind the former Borussia Dortmund striker is Haaland – he left the field with a physical discomfort at 15m. of the complement-, that since he arrived he has not stopped his scoring march and in this season it has 19 cries in a team with less economic and soccer power.

Now, Bayern Munich is the leader with 55 points, two more than RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund (40) is fifth.