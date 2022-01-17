The FIFA The Best Awards jury has decided to award the trophy for the best player of the year 2021 to Robert Lewandowski. The three finalists were Messi, Salah and the Pole, and despite the fact that the Argentine had already been chosen as the best player by the prestigious France Football magazine, this time Lewandowski was chosen ahead of Leo.
Lewandowski has been the Golden Boot in 2021, won the Bundesliga and the German Cup last season and scored important goals for Poland at the European Championship, so he deserves this award, although the other nominees were also fair candidates.
The Pole already won this trophy last season after achieving the treble with his team, Bayern Munich, and is now equal to Cristiano Ronaldo as the players who have won The Best award the most times.
The center forward was also chosen in the FIFA ideal 11 of the year, in a team that also included Messi, Salah, Cristiano, Jorginho, Kanté, De Bruyne, Bonucci, Alaba, Ruben Dias and Donnarumma.
The player thanked all the members of his team live and had some loving words to remember the recently deceased Gerd Müller, historic Bayern Munich striker, from whom he had snatched the record for most goals in a calendar year.
Robert has few marks and records left to break, perhaps next year if he continues at this level he will also finally be recognized with the Ballon d’Or award, which would put a great finishing touch on his successful career as a player.
