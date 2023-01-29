The wait has come to an end, in Barcelona they can now rest easy: Robert Lewandowski is back. The Polish striker has served his three-game ban in the league championship after his gesture of touching his nose after his sending off in the match in which he faced Club Atlético Osasuna at El Sadar in the last match prior to the start of the World Cup.
Barça managed to appeal and the Pole was able to play the first post-break clash against Espanyol, a game in which his participation was irrelevant, as Barça did not get the three points.
Despite not having played any of the matches against Atlético de Madrid, Getafe and Girona, the culé team can boast of having obtained three wins, yes, all by the minimum.
His presence in the Cup and Super Cup has greatly alleviated his absence in the league, since he scored against Real Madrid, and in the cup match in which Barça faced Ceuta he added two more goals to his personal account.
The Catalans already had a lot of desire to see Robert again with the Blaugrana elastic, and it is that except for a surprise or last-minute injury, Lewandowski will start from the start in the match between Barcelona and Betis next Wednesday. Barça’s last game of the first round in which the Catalans want to seal record figures that will go down in history.
If Xavi Hernández’s team win without conceding, they will have accumulated 50 points in 19 games with just 6 goals conceded. History of our competition.
