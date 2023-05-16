Robert Lewandowski’s goals helped Barcelona win the La Liga title, but could Karim Benzema still pinch him in the Pichichi Trophy?
Lewandowski, after emerging as the world’s top scorer during his time in the Bundesliga, took little time to silence those who wondered whether or not he could score goals in another country.
The Polish striker does not continue at his previous level of more than one goal per game, although his impact at Barcelona has been greatly felt. His fine debut season in Catalonia peaked for him on Sunday night when he scored twice in a 4-2 derby win over Espanyol that secured La Blaugrana the La Liga title with four matches to spare.
Barca’s title triumph has been a no-brainer since their Clásico triumph in March, and Benzema’s attentions have turned to the Champions League as Real look to win their second straight European crown.
The two are a far cry from Spain’s other regular goalscorers and will now go head-to-head in the final stretch of the season to become the latest winner of Marca’s famous Pichichi Trophy.
The eyebrows rose when Robert Lewandowski pushed for a move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich, with many assuming the Pole’s chance to play for another big club had slipped due to his advancing years.
Now 34, Lewandowski has won everything there is to win in Germany several times, but is now poised to add the Pichichi Trophy to his impressive individual record after helping Barca win the La Liga title.
Lewandowski raised his tally for the La Liga season to 21 after scoring twice against Espanyol on Sunday night. Those goals have come in just 30 appearances at a rate of 119 minutes per goal, with his shooting accuracy for the season at 55% and his contribution in the preparation phase also impressive: six assists to prove it.
The rest of Barça’s days also seem favorable for Lewandowski. The Blaugrana face three teams in the bottom half of the table before the season ends, including Real Valladolid, who boast the fourth-worst defensive record in the division. Therefore, the Polish hitman should have plenty of chances to extend his lead at the top of the scoring charts.
The last matches of Barcelona and Lewandowski
|
start date/time
|
Game
|
05/20/23 – 20:00
|
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
|
05/23/23 – 21:00
|
Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
|
05/28/23 – 18:00
|
Majorca vs. Barcelona
|
06/04/23 – 18:00
|
Celtic Vigo vs Barcelona
Karim Benzema He has already cemented his legacy as one of the best forwards in Real Madrid, La Liga and even football, but his thirst for goals doesn’t seem to be running out.
The 35-year-old netted 27 in La Liga and 44 in all competitions during 2021/22 to win his first Ballon d’Or, and that scoring ratio hasn’t really slowed this season. The only thing preventing Benzema from usurping Lewandowski at the top of the goalscoring tree is injury problems: he has been limited to just 21 La Liga appearances at the time of writing.
Benzema has still scored 17 goals for Real Madrid in that time, though, but Lewandowski’s recent efforts have seen him extend his lead over the Frenchman at the top of the La Liga goalscoring charts. Benzema is now four behind the Pole with four games to go.
Real Madrid’s remaining matches include tricky trips to Valencia and Seville, as well as home games against Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club. Carlo Ancelotti also has the Champions League to consider, and if Real Madrid were to advance to the final at Man City’s expense, Benzema is likely to remain wrapped in bubble wrap ahead of the final in Istanbul.
The last days of Real Madrid and Benzema
|
start date/time
|
Game
|
05/21/23 – 17:30
|
Valencia vs Real Madrid
|
25/05/23 – 21:00
|
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
|
05/28/23 – 18:00
|
Seville vs Real Madrid
|
05/04/23 – 18:00
|
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema – current record for goals in LaLiga
|
Name
|
Club
|
goals
|
Appearances
|
1.Robert Lewandowski
|
Barcelona
|
twenty-one
|
30
|
2. Karim Benzema
|
real Madrid
|
17
|
twenty-one
Currently, all signs point to Lewandowski taking the Pichichi Trophy in his first season.
Barcelona enjoyed a fairly simple run after facing Real Sociedad, and the Polish striker will surely have chances to further extend his lead over Benzema.
Real’s season concludes with a tough couple of away games, and there’s no guarantee the Frenchman will feature in all of Los Blancos’ remaining games due to his injury problems this term.
Lewandowski’s lead is surely too big for Benzema to make up for with just four games remaining.
It might not surprise you to learn that Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Pichichi Trophy wins, having garnered the top scorer award on no fewer than eight occasions.
Messi’s first triumph came during 2009/10, when he scored 34 goals in 35 appearances, but his crowning glory would come during 2011/12: the Argentine netted 50 goals in just 37 appearances en route to scoring 73 in all competitions.
Cristiano Ronaldo won three Pichichi Trophies during his time at Real Madrid, with Luis Suárez being the only other player to win one between 2010 and 2021.
