His stamp was missing and it arrived like a strawberry in the dessert, at the last minute. The touch to the goal, one more, but with yapa: Robert Lewandowski made history, scored his 41st goal and broke the Bundesliga scoring record, this Saturday in the 5-2 win against Augsburg (13th) on the last day.

The Polish striker surpassed the record of 40 screams held by legend Gerd Muller since the 1971-1972 season, also wearing the Bayern Munich jersey.

The victory was already guaranteed for the German champion, who incidentally had the pleasure of saying goodbye to David Alaba, who is leaving the club after 11 years. “I don’t know where you’ll go but you’ll regret it,” warned Thomas Muller jokingly. Alaba’s fate is an open secret and his arrival at Real Madrid just needs to be made official.

And on the last ball of the game came the prize for Lewandowski. Leroy Sané finished off from outside the area, the rival goalkeeper gave a long rebound and there the giant appeared to do his job. He dribbled with a short touch and with the free arc he pushed her into the net and unleashed a fierce celebration.

His 41 shouts are already in the great history of German football with the addition that he achieved it after having played 29 of the 34 games in the tournament due to a ligament injury in his right knee. Only in four games he played did he not score goals.

Lewandowski with the award for scorer of the season. Photo EFE

Lewandowski, 32, joined Bayern Munich in 2014 and is already the club’s second all-time goalscorer with 294 appearances in seven seasons. Ahead is precisely Gerd Müller, with 365.

As for Bayern’s comfortable triumph, the Dutchman Jeffrey Gouweleeuw against, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and the Frenchman Kingsley Coman had scored before Lewandoski for the win for the team that celebrated their new Bundesliga title, the 31st, against symbolic 250 spectators. For Augsburg the scorers were André Hahn and Florian Niederlechner.

In the other games, Werder Bremen, who lost 4-2 at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach, were relegated to the second division. Pillar of German football for decades, winner of a league-Cup double in 2004, the club did not lose the category for 41 years.

Colonia (16th), penultimate for a long time, achieved a vital victory by the minimum against bottom-side Schalke (1-0), which allowed them to finish in promotion position and play a tie with the third of the second division, Greuther Fürth or Heidenheim, to find out which team completes the 18 of the elite next season.

At the top of the table, as had already been decided before the last day, together with Bayern Munich, Leipzig (2nd), Borussia Dortmund (3rd) and Wolfsburg (4th) will play in the Champions League, while Eintracht Frankfurt (5th) and Bayer Leverkusen (6th) will play in the Europa League.