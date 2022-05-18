Robert Lewandowski’s era at Bayern Munich seems to have an expiration date -It remains to be seen if this corresponds to that of his current contract until 2023 or if it is anticipated- and the two parties are looking for the way in which this farewell to one of the key players in the club’s history will be given

The variant of what is called a “dirty start”, with an open fight between the player and the club, is not ruled out.

Does he stay or does he go?



Bayern has always tried to avoid those extremes but, at the same time, he has always wanted to give the impression of making the decision about when a player leaves the club.



Lewandowski has spoken of the need to seek “the best possible solution for everyone” what could be translated as an exit this summer, with which Bayern would receive money and the player could start another challenge, probably in Barcelona.

Bayern, for its part, has recalled that Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and that no other scenario is proposed, which would suggest that the club chooses to allow a free march within a year to have time to find a successor.

Some Bayern players will reveal what the striker was talking about on the phone in the dressing room.

“Robert Lewandowski was talking loudly on the phone in the locker room. Although the striker spoke in Polish, there was a term that all professionals understood even without knowledge of the foreign language,” says the German daily Bild.

Reportedly, insistently said the word “Barcelona”, so everything seems to indicate that it will end up in Spain.

