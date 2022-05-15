Sa last business trip of the 2021/22 season ended in a frighteningly matter-of-fact manner. When Robert Lewandowski left the VfL Wolfsburg stadium early on Saturday evening, he didn’t look like someone who was in the mood for a series of celebrations. It was the weekend when FC Bayern Munich wanted to celebrate their 10th championship in a row, first on the Nockherberg and then on the Marienplatz.

However, it was also the weekend that Lewandowski spoke loudly about his future. “It’s quite possible that it was my last game for FC Bayern,” said the striker after the 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg. Lewandowski then gave a series of interviews and unequivocally confirmed that he wanted to leave the club. When he is allowed to do that and where he is drawn to, that is currently superimposed on everything in a club that is actually party-loving.

The FC Bayern fans did not want to let the consequences of Lewandowski’s personality spoil their good mood, either in Wolfsburg or in Munich. Lewandowski was treated to loud “Lewi, Lewi” chants in both places. The surface of a club dominating Germany’s top league at will continues to shine. Underneath, cracks appear in a structure that create pressure to act. Lewandowski has made it clear that he would like to make a change and that he has not received an offer for a contract extension in Munich. On the other hand, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic reminds that Lewandowski is contractually bound to FC Bayern until the summer of 2023. Not letting such a contradictory mix spoil the good mood of a championship celebration requires a brilliant mental performance.

Above all, his departure from the sporting stage gave food for thought. Of course, Lewandowski had scored another goal in Wolfsburg. In the closing stages of a lively game, the Pole was allowed to wear the captain’s armband because Manuel Neuer had been substituted early. The goalkeeper had rushed across the field to personally hand the striker an important piece of cloth for his left upper arm. But the temporary promotion couldn’t stop what followed shortly after the end of the game. Lewandowski had to endure a marathon of questions in which he created facts from his point of view. “I’ve made the decision not to extend my contract with FC Bayern,” said the 33-year-old exceptional player. He spoke to both Salihamidzic and head coach Julian Nagelsmann about this decision in advance. Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached on how to interpret and live this decision.

The threatening drama about a particularly valuable employment relationship fits the current condition of FC Bayern. For a half-time in Wolfsburg everything looked as if the reigning champions would play the Lower Saxony against the wall at will. But two goals from favorites Josip Stanisic (17th minute) and Lewandowski (40th) were followed by strange dropouts. Jonas Wind (45th) and Max Kruse (58th) scored for Wolfsburg. In the obligatory press conference, Nagelsmann gave many words of praise for the very tricky and usual opinionated Kruse.







When the Bayern coach was asked to comment on Lewandowski’s personal details, his willingness to provide information reached its limits. “It’s never nice when you lose a good player,” said Nagelsmann. Until next year, the task is to find a striker who can replace Lewandowski. That sounded sober, very composed and conveyed the hope that you could count on Lewandowski for at least one more season.

Whatever the outcome of the Bavarian tug-of-war over Lewandowski, there was something treacherous about his final moments in a season that ended with just one title win. When all the interviews, meetings and hugs were done, Nagelsmann took a lot of time to fulfill autograph requests, pose for cell phone photos and even kick footballs into the stands as gifts.







Exactly where the trainer thanked the audience and said goodbye, Lewandowski had left a few minutes before him. He held the top scorer in his hand because, thanks to 35 goals, he was the top scorer in the Bundesliga for the fifth time in a row. But no matter how loud the fans called him: Lewandowski only waved briefly and succinctly in order to be able to leave as quickly as possible. As he left the Wolfsburg stadium in the Bayern jersey with the number 9, he looked thoughtful. “Then we’ll probably have to wait a bit,” was one of his last sentences in the interview.