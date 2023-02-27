The week has not started at all well for FC Barcelona, which continues to accumulate bad news. The defeat against Almería not only meant the loss of three points but also of Robert Lewandowski.
The Polish striker finished the game with muscle discomfort and the Barça team issued a medical statement reporting the injury.
After carrying out the corresponding medical tests, FC Barcelona have confirmed that the striker is suffering from an overload in the biceps femoris of his left leg.
The FC Barcelona medical statement indicates that the evolution of the player will mark his availability but in principle it could be around 15 days off.
Lewandowski is completely ruled out to play the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid this Thursday at the Santiago Bernabéu. If these 15 days out are confirmed, the Polish player would also miss the league matches against Valencia and Athletic Club, and would arrive in time to play the league Clásico against Real Madrid.
Lewandowski’s loss is a jug of cold water for Xavi who loses his best scorer. In addition, the forward goes on to increase the list of important casualties for the team in which Pedri and Osumane Dembélé are already.
#Robert #Lewandowski #Clásico #injury #Pole #Barcelona
