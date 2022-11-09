the collegiate Gil Manzano He did not hesitate for a moment and expelled the Polish striker after the controversial entry. From that moment, it was already certain that “Lewy” was going to miss the next and first game of The league after the break for the Qatar World Cup 2022the derby against RCD Espanyol.

After being expelled, Lewandowski made a gesture that is recorded as such in the arbitration record: “Once expelled and when he was heading towards the exit of the field, the player twice made a gesture of disapproval of the referee’s decision, consisting of putting his finger to his nose, and then pointing his thumb towards the referee. When he was about to leave the field of play, he repeated the gesture again looking towards the assistant referee No. 1 and in front of the fourth official.

In case of being finally sanctioned, in addition to the match against Espanyol, the Pole would miss the league duels against Atletico Madrid Y Real Betis.