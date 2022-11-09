minute 30 of osasuna- FC Barcelona. A Barça star sees the second yellow card and is expelled. It is neither more nor less than Robert Lewandowski, who saw the second red in his entire career. The striker had been sanctioned with a first card after a grab and saw the second and final after an entry in which, in a jump, he elbowed the Osasuna footballer David Garcia.
the collegiate Gil Manzano He did not hesitate for a moment and expelled the Polish striker after the controversial entry. From that moment, it was already certain that “Lewy” was going to miss the next and first game of The league after the break for the Qatar World Cup 2022the derby against RCD Espanyol.
As if the loss of a player of such caliber for the game that was being played and for the next league game was not enough, what happened immediately after the expulsion could cost the Warsaw star another 2 game suspension.
After being expelled, Lewandowski made a gesture that is recorded as such in the arbitration record: “Once expelled and when he was heading towards the exit of the field, the player twice made a gesture of disapproval of the referee’s decision, consisting of putting his finger to his nose, and then pointing his thumb towards the referee. When he was about to leave the field of play, he repeated the gesture again looking towards the assistant referee No. 1 and in front of the fourth official.
The gesture in question, which many journalists have pointed out is used in Poland/Germany to refer to bravado or arrogance (in this case, used by the player to refer to the way in which the referee addressed him) could suppose a sanction of two games if the Disciplinary Committee considers that it supposed a lack of consideration towards the refereeing team.
In case of being finally sanctioned, in addition to the match against Espanyol, the Pole would miss the league duels against Atletico Madrid Y Real Betis.
