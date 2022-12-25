Robert Lewandowski has given an interview in which he talked about various topics. The news of Barça, the elimination from the Champions League, the good performance of the team in the league championship…
The Pole is excited about the FC Barcelona project and has made it known like this:
You have asked for patience but Barça is the leader in the League. Can we expect the League and the Europa League to be won this season?
We must think about it of course. It is a great and difficult challenge and we must face it without saying that we have no options. No, we have them because we are first in the League. In the Europa League, maybe it’s too early. First you have to think about Manchester United but in the League you have to focus a lot on each game both at the Camp Nou and away from home. If we go from victory to victory, the League will be closer to achieving it at the end.
He said in an interview with La Vanguardia before the world: “Sometimes you have to know how to win and not how to play to win”.
Exactly.
Did you lack knowing how to compete against Barça in the Champions League?
In the Champions League we didn’t know exactly how to win or how to play to win, but in the League we’ve done very well. We have very young players. The experiences we’ve had in recent months will be better for next season or what’s left of it. And yes, sometimes you have to know how to play to win, just what you should do to win. In the League we have done it several times but we have to keep working because there are games in which you win easily and score many goals but there are others in which you have a bad day and nothing else matters but winning and going home with the three points.
Is it necessary to work on the psychological aspect?
It is not a matter of working on the psychological aspect. It is an issue that our mentality has to be one of winners. It doesn’t matter if we are doing it right or not. We have to have the idea that in the end we want to be champions.
Do you want to play the Super Cup?
Yes, because it will be the first game for me of the new year after the World Cup, it will be very exciting. First it’s time to focus on playing well in the semifinals and then being able to play the final.
He received a three-match ban, and Ancelotti, for example, was not penalized for saying the referee had invented a penalty. Do you have any explanation for this?
I don’t understand it because I didn’t say anything to the referee. I told the coach, Xavi. And for me it means nothing bad, nothing ugly. I did not understand that I received a three-game ban for this, to be honest. I don’t deserve them for sure.
Do you think that Spanish referees are generally less open to dialogue than in the Bundesliga or the rest of Europe or was it just this referee (Gil Manzano)?
In the case of this referee, the expulsion was correct because it was a foul, a party would understand it, it would be the right thing to do. But suspending me for what I did afterwards, no. I said nothing. I spoke to Xavi and Carlos (Naval), our delegate, who was next to the fourth official, because we know what we had talked about a week or two before. That’s it, there was a story behind it and I don’t understand the reason for the penalty. It’s not fair.
At the moment he has 13 goals in LaLiga, to Haaland’s 18 in the Premier. Do you see yourself with options to win your third consecutive Golden Boot?
I don’t think about this, really, you can’t compare the leagues and the clubs either. Everyone has their goals, their problems. In the end, the important thing is to win matches and titles, of course my goal is to help by scoring goals, but I work for the team. I work thinking about helping the team, not thinking about myself. I know that my performances can help win games. Sometimes I have one or two defenders holding me or marking me closely and you have to use that space to find another and learn if an opponent is more focused on me.
Romario promised 30 goals and scored them. You have already spent 18 years between LaLiga and the Champions League. Bet on a number at the end of the season?
Thinking about scoring 30 goals for my first season would already be very good. Of course, it is something that can happen. Now I will have three fewer games but I will also be fresher perhaps. Normally I don’t have a lot of time to prepare or do extra sessions with so many games. Now I can prepare for the rest of the season. We have a plan to be physically stronger when he plays again. The campaign is very long and I can have positive things because I will be fresher and more dynamic throughout the season.
Piqué has retired, Busquets will probably leave next summer, so there will be vacancies in the captaincy. You have a lot of experience and it is very important for young players. Would you like to be one of the team captains?
The truth is that I am not thinking about this. I am very focused on the very long season ahead, with many games. For me it is not an issue that concerns me. For me, the most important thing is to try to change the games and help the players on the field so that they each give their best. That will be seen after the season.
What is your secret to playing like a youngster at 34?
I remember that when I was 20 or 21 years old I began to prepare for my career not to reach 33 or 34, but I did everything to reach 37 playing at a high level. It always depends on how much you want to play. I wanted it not to depend on a physical issue and that’s why I worked for it. In the practice races I am not afraid of being behind, I am in front. That means I’m doing it right. I feel very good playing football, at the highest level. It’s what I’m still doing, being one of the players who can change things during a game to help my teammates and achieve our goals.
What does your wife represent to you, both in your life and in your work?
She knows everything I have to do, not just in the gym or boot camp. She also with nutrition and healthy products. You have to be patient and not expect the changes to be noticeable in two weeks. The road is very long. She has been very supportive of me for many years. She allows me to be on top. The challenge is not only for me but also for her, who always finds something new. She also works with the doctor and if she sees that I need to change things to improve, I do it. Our body is our work tool. Soccer is a physical sport, so physicality is very important to be at the top.
And at Barça, in general, do you work as much in the gym as you do at Bayern?
Here the youngsters are in the gym every day working hard. I didn’t expect it before coming in summer. I don’t know how it was before, it always depends on the players but the work is similar to what I did at Bayern, working in the gym and on the pitch. When I go to the gym I see a lot of players there and it’s not just me. Most of the time the gym is full.
