Friday, August 5, 2022
Robert Lewandowski, happy in his official presentation with Barcelona, ​​video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole was cheered by the partial Catalan.

Robert Lewandowski He was happy in his official presentation with Barcelona, ​​an event that occurred this Friday at the Nou Camp stadium, which was invaded by fans to welcome the Pole.

(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)
(Cristiano Ronaldo, shattered by a legend: ‘No one wants him’)

“We are making a great team. It is a very difficult year. We have had to make many important decisions. a lot of pressure, but we continue to hold it well. We are satisfied with how everything is going,” said the president, Joan Laporta.

And he added: “We continue working so that the club takes that cruising speed. These presentations are very exciting. Ronaldinho and Maradona have been here. Maybe they have seen me more animated than necessary, but I am.”

Lewandowski, who will turn 34 in a few days, signed for Barcelona in exchange for about 45 million euros and left Bayern after eight seasons in which he won as many league titles and a Champions League.

