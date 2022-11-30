“This is the first time in my life that I smile after a defeat,” Lewandowski said with a big smile. “It is great that we are going through to the eighth finals. We did it.” That was the reason for his cheerfulness, although Poland wavered and World Cup aspirations hung by a thread.

At one point, the fair play ranking was decisive, but then Saudi Arabia scored against Mexico (1-2) to push Poland through to the knockout stage on goal difference. The Poles were already celebrating their party, while the other group match had not yet ended. Cheering with a risk? “We knew with a minute to go that we had made it,” said Lewandowski.

Poland will play against France in the eighth finals on Sunday. "France is the favorite and also to become world champions", said the super striker. "But we are going to have fun and give everything. Then we will see." His evening could not go wrong.

