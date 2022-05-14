Robert Lewandowski: emotional tearful farewell, is he leaving?

Bayern Munich want to keep their striker Robert Lewandowski next season, The club’s sports director assured this Saturday, although the Pole has refused to extend his contract after 2023, according to the German press.

“Lewa has a contract until June 2023”, Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic repeated this Saturday on Sky, before the start of the last day of the Bundesliga.

Asked about what he wanted to do in case the double best FIFA player of 2020 and 2021 leaves, the manager was calm: “I don’t worry about it, we have never changed positions,” said.

The striker scored in his team’s 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Was it your last game in the red jersey?

Nevertheless, That video leaves many questions, as the player is seen saying goodbye, in tears, to the fans.