Robert Lewandowski: emotional tearful farewell, is he leaving?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Robert Lewandowski
The player was applauded by the team’s fans.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 14, 2022, 11:44 AM
Bayern Munich want to keep their striker Robert Lewandowski next season, The club’s sports director assured this Saturday, although the Pole has refused to extend his contract after 2023, according to the German press.
“Lewa has a contract until June 2023”, Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic repeated this Saturday on Sky, before the start of the last day of the Bundesliga.
It may interest you. (Luis Díaz, close to the goal: the option that the Chelsea goalkeeper denied him)
Asked about what he wanted to do in case the double best FIFA player of 2020 and 2021 leaves, the manager was calm: “I don’t worry about it, we have never changed positions,” said.
The striker scored in his team’s 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Was it your last game in the red jersey?
Nevertheless, That video leaves many questions, as the player is seen saying goodbye, in tears, to the fans.
Applause and tears! Lewandowski and an emotional finale with the Bayern fans after the game against Wolfsburg. Could it have been his last wearing the Bavarian jacket? pic.twitter.com/FDIfjbQAfA
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 14, 2022
May 14, 2022, 11:44 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Robert #Lewandowski #emotional #tearful #farewell #leaving
Leave a Reply