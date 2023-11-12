FCB 2-1 ALA (FT) – After the double 5-0 against Betis and Antwerp in September…

3-2 to Celta

2-2 in Mallorca

1-0 to Sevilla

0-1 in Porto

2-2 in Granada

1-0 to Athletic

2-1 to Shakhtar

1-2 against Madrid (defeat)

0-1 in Anoeta

1-0 against Shakhtar (defeat)

2-1 to Alavés…

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 12, 2023