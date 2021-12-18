Robert Lewandowski is a vintage player. The Polish striker for Bayern Munich is one of those scorers who every day set new records and surpass themselves. This Friday, December 17, the striker managed to break a new record: with his score in the 4-0 win against Wolfsburg, ‘Lewa’ became the top scorer in a Bundesliga football year.
With his touchdown against the Wolves, the Polish striker, winner of the Golden Boot, scored his 69th goal in the calendar year and 19th in 17 games this season. In this way, Lewandowski tied what Cristiano Ronaldo did in 2013. The record is held by Argentine Lionel Messi, who in 2012 scored 91 goals. ‘Lewa’ beat the legendary Gerd Müller, who had the mark of 42 goals in a Bundesliga year.
Bayern Munich marches in the first position of the first division of Germany with 43 points. The Bavarian team is heading to win the championship again. The Polish striker has been a key player for the Germans, who seek to extend their bond in the face of stalking clubs like Real Madrid.
In their last game before the winter break, Bayern Munich achieved a clear victory by a score of 4-0. His next game will be on January 7 against Borussia Monchengladbach.
