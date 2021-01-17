Bayern Munich’s firm step in the German tournament does not stop. And neither does Robert Lewandowski (32), whose voracity seems to have no end. This Sunday, the Pole registered a new record: 21 goals in the first 16 dates of the Bundesliga, beating the mythical Gerd Müller who showed 20 shouts in the first 17 days of the 1968/69 edition, also with the Bavarian team jersey.

With a touch of his left foot, 7 minutes into the first half, Lewandowski opened the way for the German football pointer to consolidate the victory against Freiburg 2-1 – the second was done by Thomas Müller with 15 from the end-. With this victory, Bayern continues at the top of the table with 36 points and maintains a distance of four units over Leipzig.

Lewandoski, in this way, continues to nurture his own legend. In the last season, the center forward got his third Torjägerkanone (top scorer award) in a row by beating his closest rival, Timo Werner (Leipzig) by six goals, who converted 28. At that time he became the second player in the history of the Bundesliga to achieve it in three consecutive editions: Müller had been the first, between 1972 and 1974.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was bright for the Pole. Not only is it the main offensive card of a Bayern that swept five titles -Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, German Super Cup and European Super Cup-, but it also shone personally and won the The Best award of the FIFA for the best footballer of the year beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. No more no less.

Lewandowski, now, will now go for another record that Müller holds: the one with the most goals in a Bundesliga edition. The 1974 German world champion completed 40 personal celebrations during the 1971/72 season. Something that will seek to overcome the good of Robert during this campaign.

So far, Lewandowski is the third top scorer in the history of the German Bundesliga. It is preceded by Müller himself, obviously, and Klaus Fischer. The Pole has 257 cries and is 11 from Fischer and 108 from Müller.

There are explanations for the performance of the Polish shredder. “He is the most professional player I have ever met. He always has food, rest and training in mind, 24 hours a day. He is never injured because he pays attention to these aspects,” Pep Guardiola praised him in a recent interview. he coached for two seasons at Bayern Munich.

At the dawn of this 2021, the forward aims to satisfy his personal voracity, but he will also seek to obtain the sixth title of the season, when the Club World Cup is played in Qatar in February. Something that does not sound crazy since the numbers themselves (and their team) speak for themselves.