Robert “Razerguy” Krakoffthe co-founder and former president of gaming hardware company Razer, is died last week at the age of 81.

In 1999, Krakoff is among the creators of the first ever gaming mouse: the Razer Boomslang. Not only was it the foundation for Razer’s now extensive range of gaming mice, but it likely kicked off the entire gaming peripheral industry.

Razer it wasn’t actually a company until 2005: it was a registered trademark of an entity called Kärnawhich had invented an opto-mechanical encoding wheel capable of tracking mouse movements at 2000 dpi, a much higher resolution than other mice of the time. Kärna went bankrupt in 2001 and Krakoff co-founded Razer with current CEO Min-Liang Tan in 2005.

We are saddened by the passing of Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known by everyone as RazerGuy. Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us. Thank you Rob, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/2HKNcFaOj2 – R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 28, 2022

Krakoff also founded MindFX Sciencea brand that focuses on selling energy drinks and supplementsserving as an alternative to high-caffeinated energy drinks and pre-workout products.

Fitness seemed to be an important part of Krakoff’s life given that that loved to play tennis, ride a bicycle And to train. He and his wife, Dr. Patsi Krakoff, even ran a blog focusing on fitness and nutrition tips for seniors And they wrote a book on the secrets of staying young.

Under the name of RM Krakoff, he also had one literary career, dabbling in both fiction and non-fiction. Among the genres touched upon, Krakoff wrote black comedies, fantasy works and of science fiction. She leaves behind two children, Scott and Robin, and five grandchildren.