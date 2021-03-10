D.he health authorities in Germany reported 9146 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 300 more deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from figures from the RKI on Wednesday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9019 new infections and 418 new deaths within one day. The data give the Status of the RKI dashboard from 4:50 a.m. again, subsequent changes or additions are possible.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 65.4 nationwide on Wednesday morning – and thus lower than the previous day (67.5). Four weeks ago, on February 10, the incidence had been 68. The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it stagnated, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

R-value drops below 1

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,518,591 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,328,700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 72,489.

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.97 (previous day 1.03). This means that 100 infected people infect 97 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.