I.In Germany, over 18,000 people were infected with the coronavirus within 24 hours. The health authorities reported 18,678 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Saturday morning. This increased the number of cases that have become known since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,019,636. 22,368 new infections had been reported the day before. It should be noted that the actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, since many infections are not recognized.

In addition, 980 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. The previous high of 1,244 new deaths was reached on Thursday. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this included 3500 late reports.

Seven-day incidence

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 139.2 on Saturday morning. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. However, the differences between the federal states are currently enormous: Thuringia has the highest incidences with 268.3 and Saxony with 255.8. Bremen has the lowest value with 80.0. Nationwide, the seven-day incidence has fallen slightly in the past few days, according to RKI data from Friday.

The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 45,974. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 1,657,900.

According to the RKI report on Friday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.99 (previous day: 1.02). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 99 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.