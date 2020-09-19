D.he number of new infections with the coronavirus has again clearly exceeded the threshold of 2000 and reached the highest value since the end of April. Within one day, the health authorities in Germany reported 2,297 new corona infections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning.

The peak of new infections reported daily was at more than 6000 at the end of March / beginning of April. The number then tended to decrease and increase again in July. In August the number of cases was just over 2000. The number of new infections recognized also depends on how many people are tested.

The number of reproductions increases

According to the RKI figures, at least 270,070 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis. According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9384. Six more deaths have been reported since the previous day. According to RKI estimates, around 239,800 people had survived the infection by Thursday morning.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Friday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.16 (previous day: 1.07). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.21 (previous day: 1.15). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.