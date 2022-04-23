DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has increased significantly. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value on Saturday morning as 821.7. It was 733.4 the day before and 876.5 a week ago. The seven-day incidence quantifies the number of new infections registered per 100,000 inhabitants during this period.

The index values ​​had initially fallen sharply over the Easter days, but the RKI put this into perspective: Because of the holidays and vacations, fewer tests were carried out and fewer cases of infection were recorded and transmitted than at other times. This means that “in the short term there may be an increased under-recording of cases in the reporting system”.

As the RKI further announced on Saturday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 135,079, after 161,718 the day before and 37,568 a week ago. The total number of recorded cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 24,141,333.

According to the RKI, 234 other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 134,155.

Authorities have registered more than 506.43 million corona infections worldwide. 6,610,582 million people have died from it. This is according to Reuters data. Since the first cases appeared in China in December 2019, corona infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and regions.







Corona autumn wave is considered safe

The German Association of Cities has called on the federal government to quickly take precautions against a possible further corona wave in autumn. Chief Executive Helmut Dedy told the Rheinische Post newspaper that the federal government had not made any preparations so far. “We need an emergency plan for new waves of infection.”

Virologists said clearly that a new corona wave was certain in the fall, explained Dedy. “You just don’t know yet which virus variant it will be.” The federal government must therefore have something in the drawer in case new virus variants have to be fought. For example, it may be necessary for the mask requirement to be reintroduced in retail in a few months because a dangerous virus variant has appeared. “Then you first need an amendment to the Infection Protection Act for a nationwide regulation,” said Dedy.







According to the currently applicable Infection Protection Act, mask requirements are only possible in a few areas such as medical practices or public transport. In order to be able to order further measures, the federal states must declare regions as hotspots by state parliament resolution. According to the law, this hotspot rule and the mask requirement in surgeries, buses and trains can only be applied until September 23rd.