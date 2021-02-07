I.In Germany, more than 8600 new infections with the coronavirus were recorded within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday morning, citing information from the health authorities, a further 8616 cases of infection were registered. The total number of proven infections with the coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 2,284,010.

According to the RKI, 231 deaths in connection with coronavirus infections were counted within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany increased to 61,517. The RKI put the number of people recovered from a corona infection at around 2.029 million.

Seven-day incidence is falling

At the weekend, the numbers are usually lower because not all health authorities report their numbers to the RKI and fewer tests are carried out and evaluated.

The so-called seven-day incidence continued to decline and stood at 75.6 on Sunday. The day before it was 77.3. The seven-day incidence has been falling for weeks, reaching its highest level on December 22 at 197.6. The seven-day incidence is the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants during this period. The aim of the federal government is to push the value below 50.

According to a decision by the federal and state governments, the current corona lockdown throughout Germany will initially apply until February 14th. Next Wednesday, top representatives from the federal and state levels want to advise on how to proceed in the fight against the pandemic. It is still unclear whether the lockdown will be extended or whether it will be eased for the first time.