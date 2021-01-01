According to the RKI, there were 22,924 new infections within one day. Over the holidays and around the turn of the year, however, there will probably be less testing and not all data will be transmitted. Therefore late registrations may occur later.

D.he German health authorities reported 22,924 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours. In addition, 553 new deaths were recorded, as the RKI announced on Friday morning.

Interpretation of the data is difficult at the moment because fewer people are likely to be tested during the holidays and around the turn of the year and not all offices may transmit their data. According to the RKI, this can lead to late registrations. A week ago, 25,533 new corona infections and 412 deaths were registered within 24 hours. The high of 1129 new deaths was reached on Wednesday (December 30th).

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 141.9 on Friday morning. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The differences between the federal states are enormous, however: Saxony had the highest incidences on Thursday with 334.5 and Thuringia with 256.3. Schleswig-Holstein had the lowest value with 76.4.