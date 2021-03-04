D.he health authorities in Germany reported 11,912 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 359 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Thursday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 11,869 new infections and 385 new deaths within one day. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5.20 a.m., changes or additions are possible at a later date.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 64.7 nationwide on Thursday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (64.0). Four weeks ago, on February 4th, the incidence was 80.7. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,471,942 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic (as of March 4th, 5:20 am). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,283,400. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 71,240.

According to the RKI management report on Wednesday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.93 (previous day 0.94). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 93 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection rate subsides; if it is continuously above it, the number of cases increases.