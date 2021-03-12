D.he health authorities in Germany reported 12,834 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day – 2254 more than exactly a week ago. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Friday. The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was also significantly higher on Friday morning at 72.4 than on the previous day (69.1). The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5:20 a.m., subsequent changes or additions are possible.

In addition, 252 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 10,580 new infections and 264 new deaths within one day. Already on Thursday there was a significant increase in new corona infections compared to the previous week and the seven-day incidence compared to the previous day.

The seven-day R-value is again above 1

Four weeks ago, on February 12, the seven-day incidence was 62.2. The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Most recently, however, it stagnated and then rose again, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,545,781 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,345,600. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 73,062.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.04 according to the RKI management report on Thursday evening (previous day 0.96). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 104 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.