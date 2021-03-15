D.he health authorities in Germany reported 6604 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day – 1593 more than exactly a week ago. In addition, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was on Monday morning nationwide at 82.9 and thus significantly higher than the day before (79). A week ago it was 68. That comes from figures from the RKI on Monday.

In addition, 47 more deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 5011 new infections and 34 new deaths within one day.

Four weeks ago, on February 15, the incidence had been 58.9. The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it rose again, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

High in January

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was recorded on December 18, at 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,575,849 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of people recovered at around 2,365,100. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 73,418.

According to the RKI situation report on Sunday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.19 (previous day also 1.19). This means that 100 infected people infect an additional 119 people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.