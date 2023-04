How did you feel about the content of this article?

Robert Kennedy, nephew of former US president John F. Kennedy, presented his candidacy for the Democratic Party primary elections for the 2024 presidential election this Wednesday (5). Kennedy, who is a lawyer and anti-vaccination activist, presented his candidacy for Federal Election Committee.

With the announcement of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s son, two high-profile politicians have already confirmed their desire to run for the 2024 Democratic nomination. The first, in March, was Marianne Williamson, a self-help writer. Current President Joe Biden has yet to officially announce whether he will run for re-election.

Kennedy, 69, has become a leading voice in the anti-vaccination movement in the US through the Children’s Health Defense organization, of which he is founder and president. In January of this year, Kennedy, along with other anti-vaccine names, filed a lawsuit in Texas against several international media organizations, including the BBC and Reuters, claiming they worked with social media platforms to censor their content.

In 2021, Instagram closed the politician’s account for spreading “discredited” claims about the coronavirus and vaccines.