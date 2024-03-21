Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Robert Kennedy Jr. is fighting for the US presidency as an independent candidate. He still wants the protection of the Secret Service – and sees himself at a disadvantage.

Washington, DC – The son of the late US President John F. Kennedy is running as an independent candidate for president USA. The financing of the campaign for the US election However, in November things turned out to be difficult for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently. Paying a private security company for the campaign plays a significant role in the financial burden. Now Kennedy has once again asked to be protected by the Secret Service on the campaign trail – a request that the Department of Homeland Security has always rejected.

Kennedy would actually have enjoyed the protection of the Secret Service, but to do so he would have had to continue to run for the Democratic Party. However, he forfeited this privilege when he dropped out of the party's primary race in October 2023. Thanks to this step, Kennedy no longer has to face the incumbent US President directly in the primaries Joe Biden push through. Among other things, he now has to ensure his own security – because normally only applicants from the two largest parties enjoy protection from the authorities.

Security Risks and “Everyday Death Threats” – Should the Secret Service Protect Kennedy Jr.?

However Kennedy is a special case: His poll numbers are higher than those of other independent candidates so far. According to his own statement, he is particularly at risk due to the murder of his father and uncle. To prove this, Kennedy submitted a 67-page report from the security firm Gavin de Becker and Associates in November. This lists “unique and well-established security risks alongside everyday death threats.” This was reported by the US newspaper Deseret News.

Nevertheless, the Department of Homeland Security found that Secret Service protection for Kennedy was “not warranted.” According to the newspaper, the secretary of the ministry made it clear in a letter that they had consulted carefully, but “based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee,” they did not believe protection was necessary.

Kennedy appeals to Joe Biden – his security team believes the concerns are justified

Kennedy, however, sees it differently. In an interview with the US media group NewsNation He said on March 19 that he hoped his family members who recently visited the White House took the time “to speak to President Biden and ask him to grant me Secret Service protection.”

At least according to the security team hired by Kennedy, the presidential candidate's security concerns may be well-founded. Like the US portal Politico Reportedly, De Becker's security company arrested an intruder in Kennedy's home. It also prevented an armed man from entering an election campaign event last year.

Security as a political decision? Kennedy has money worries and senses disadvantages in the election campaign

The son of the former US President had already complained in October that the Department of Homeland Security decision politically motivated be. Loud Deseret News Kennedy said at the time that she was “part of this trend of our law enforcement being used as a weapon to serve a political agenda.” He cannot “look into the heads of the people who make these decisions in the White House.” But he thinks they would prefer if he “spent his money on protection” instead of using it “on site organization or for advertising.” He also complained at the time that he had already spent almost $2 million on private security services.

Which candidates are protected by the Secret Service? US federal law allows “key” presidential and vice-presidential candidates to receive Secret Service protection. The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has the authority, in consultation with congressional leaders in the House and Senate, to decide who will be designated as a “major” nominee. In 2017, criteria were established to help DHS make its decisions. This includes a threat assessment conducted by the Secret Service to determine whether the candidate is in danger and whether he meets certain turnout thresholds. For independent candidates, the threshold is voter turnout of 20% or more for 30 consecutive days. Data from the survey institute Real Clear Politics serves as the basis.

These costs have now increased many times over; In the last month alone, de Becker's security company has accumulated $1.4 million in debt. This makes it difficult for Kennedy, who has to make do with significantly fewer donations than his competitors Biden and Donald Trump, slowly tight. How Politico writes, Kennedy's campaign reported at the beginning of the year that it still had around $5 million of the $28 million it originally raised. In February they received $3.1 million in donations, but also spent around $2.8 million – which does not include the debts to de Becker. (tpn)