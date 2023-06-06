FBI agent Robert Phillip Hanssen in a file photograph. AFP

Robert Hanssen was an FBI agent. An apparently exemplary citizen, convinced Catholic, member of Opus Dei, loving husband and father of six children. But behind that facade, and his aliases – “Ramón García” or “B” – one of the most valuable US spies for the Soviet Union and Russia hid for decades until his capture in February 2001. Sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002, The man whom the FBI describes as “the most harmful spy for the US intelligence services” has died this Monday in a federal prison in Colorado at the age of 79, for reasons that have not been revealed.

According to a prison statement, Hanssen was found unconscious this morning in his cell at the ADX Florence prison, one of the highest security prisons in the United States, where some of the most dangerous criminals are held. He did not respond to attempts to revive him and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Robert Hanssen is arrested by the FBI at his home in Vienna, Virginia, on February 18, 2001. CNN (Getty Images)

Thus, the life of one of the men who most harmed the US secret services and the national security of his country over more than three decades was extinguished in prison. He acted, apparently, moved not by conviction -his Christian principles made him a convinced anti-communist- but by resentment (he felt wasted as an FBI analyst) and by money: for the sale of some of the biggest FBI secrets he received fat payments of diamonds and money, a lot of money: 1.4 million dollars at the time, for a man whose salary in 1985 was around 46,000 dollars a year (equivalent to about 130,000 euros today).

Part of that money, apparently, was used to pay the current household expenses, and the enrollment in private schools for their children. Another part could have gone to dancers and strippersone of the hobbies of his double life -after his arrest clandestine recordings of sexual encounters with his wife were also found- incompatible with his upright public personality.

Robert Hanssen’s ID and contact card in a display case at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia, in May 2009. PAUL J. RICHARDS (AFP)

It was due to him that the Russian secret services knew of the existence of a tunnel under the embassy of his country in Washington, used by the FBI to obtain information about the rival power. He also sold US plans for a possible nuclear war and the identities of Russian CIA and FBI informants. At least three were executed as a result of Hanssen’s tips. Among them, the famous general Dmitri Poliakov, nicknamed “Top Hat” and who supplied intelligence data to Washington between the 1960s and the 1980s.

Hanssen delivered, in the words of a fbi report in 2007, “thousands of pages of highly classified documents, and dozens of computer diskettes detailing US strategies in the event of nuclear war, fundamental advances in military weapons technology, information from active espionage cases, and many other aspects of the American intelligence community’s program for counterintelligence against the Soviets”.

His access to FBI information allowed him to consistently evade for years any suspicion that he might be the mole leaking so much valuable information. From the outside, the façade of his honest official was maintained, a pillar of the conservative Catholic community in and around Washington. Not even his Soviet contacts knew his true identity, only his alias.

FBI agents remove evidence from Robert Hanssen’s home in Vienna, Virginia, on February 20, 2001. Alex Wong (Getty Images)

“The FBI entrusted him with some of the United States government’s most sensitive secrets, and rather than feel he had to live up to this honor, Hanssen allegedly abused and betrayed that trust,” said then-FBI Director Louis Freeh. , when the spy was finally arrested in 2001.

Hanssen had entered the FBI in 1975. Since 1979 he began to provide information to the enemy power but his wife discovered him one night with compromising papers in the basement of his house. He told her that it was a trap that the Office prepared for Soviet spies, but she forced him to confess before an Opus priest and renounce those activities. The withdrawal did not last long. In 1985 he was assigned to some key offices of the Federal Police: the counterintelligence department in New York, in charge of detecting possible foreign spies. It was a promotion. But a very expensive promotion for a large family in one of the most expensive cities in the United States. He himself again offered his services to Soviet military intelligence.

In 1994, US intelligence arrested another notorious spy, Aldrich Ames, a senior CIA official credited with supplying Moscow with the data that led to the arrest and execution of ten Russian informants. It seemed that the author of the leaks that were driving the intelligence community upside down had been located. Those responsible for internal affairs soon realized that this was not the case. Another “mole” remained loose.

An illustration of the trial in which Robert Hanssen was sentenced to life in prison, on May 10, 2002 in Alexandria, Virginia. William Hennessy Jr. (AP)

Finally, the investigators obtained a document that linked the agent with the Russian secret services. An urgent investigation was launched: Hanssen was about to retire, and he had to be caught red-handed. He was put in charge of a bogus project at the FBI headquarters in Washington, where he was under constant surveillance.

Finally, the spy was arrested on February 18, 2001 when he was leaving a park in Fairfax County, in the state of Virginia and in the vicinity of Washington, after having left behind documents for his contacts. His comment was: “why have they taken so long?”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.