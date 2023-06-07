Maybe the name of Robert Hansen don’t tell you anything, but he is known as one of the most damaging spies in American history.

This FBI agent turned Russian mole was found dead Monday in a maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Throughout his life, Hanssen, 79, received more than $1.4 million in cash, diamonds and money deposited in Russian accounts.

Three hundred agents worked on his case until in 2002 he was sentenced to life imprisonment for espionage.

Hanssen lived in a modest four-bedroom house in suburban Virginia with his wife and six children before his arrest.

Due to his counterintelligence role, he had access to classified information and in 1985 he began his criminal activity, sending material to Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Hanssen, who became an FBI officer on January 12, 1976, used the alias “Ramón García” when corresponding with his supervisors.

According to the FBI website, it “compromised numerous human sources, counterintelligence techniques, investigations, dozens of classified US government documents, and technical operations of extraordinary importance and value.”

Although there was occasionally some suspicion surrounding his unusual activities, he was not caught for years.

After the FBI arrested spy Aldrich Hazen Ames in 1994, the bureau realized that classified information was still leaking. This prompted the investigation into Hanssen.

As he was nearing retirement, the FBI moved quickly in an effort to catch him “red-handed”.

“What we wanted to do was get enough evidence to convict him, and the ultimate goal was to catch him in the act,” said Debra Evans Smith, former deputy assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division.

Caught red handed”

In order to get him back to FBI headquarters for closer monitoring, he was given a fake assignment.

Hanssen began working in his new office, awash with hidden cameras and microphones, at FBI headquarters in January 2001.

A month later, investigators learned that he had “a standoff” scheduled at a park.

A deadlock is when one person leaves material for another to pick up later at a predetermined location, according to the Central Intelligence Agency.

On February 18, 2001, Hanssen went to Foxstone Park, located in Virginia, with a plastic bag full of classified material.

The FBI had seen him frequenting the park before and as he was returning to his vehicle, he was arrested and taken into custody.

“pathetic” security

During his arrest, he asked the FBI agents: “What took you so long?”

He told interrogators that FBI security was pathetic, but he cooperated to avoid the death penalty.

Friends and neighbors said they were shocked by his arrest, describing him as quiet and unassuming.

His family drove to mass every Sunday in a 10-year-old van, and he was said to be a strict father, limiting television viewing to his children.

But behind this facade lay a sexual obsession.

Hanssen secretly filmed pornographic videos of his wife and showed them to a friend.

During the time of the arrest, CBS News, the BBC’s American partner, reported that he frequented strip clubs where he tried to convert the strippers to Catholicism.

In addition, he posted sexually explicit stories about himself and his wife online and shared nude photos of her.

In a letter included in an FBI affidavit, Hanssen said he was inspired by British spy Kim Philby.

“I decided on this life when I was 14 years old,” he wrote to his Russian contacts, according to the affidavit.

He pleaded guilty to 15 counts of espionage and was sentenced in May 2002 to life in prison without parole.

The prison, ADX Florence, is one of the most secure federal prisons in the nation, housing other high-profile inmates including al-Qaeda leader Zacarias Moussaoui and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

