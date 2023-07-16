Home page politics

Phasing out coal by 2030 – that’s what the traffic light is planning. But there is a problem for Habeck: Renewable energies are not always sufficient. When it comes to gas, there are stumbling blocks.

Berlin – The federal government still has almost 15 years. By then, the end of coal-fired power generation should be reached throughout Germany – if the traffic light plans go, 2030 will already be the decisive year. But in order to get the coal exit in time, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) is required. But the Ukraine war, inflation and laws have slowed down the switch to renewable energies in recent months. It is also clear that wind and sun alone will not be enough to cover Germany’s energy needs. The way out could be gas – but here, too, stumbling blocks lurk for the Green politician.

Coal phase-out in Germany at risk? Electricity from wind and sun is not always reliable

By phasing out coal, Germany wants to significantly reduce the share of CO2 emissions and promote the energy transition. The last coal-fired power plants are to be shut down by the end of 2038 at the latest. The lignite phase-out in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2030 will take place eight years earlier than originally planned in the coal phase-out law. To ensure that the “end of coal” runs as smoothly as possible, up to 40 billion euros are planned to be invested in structural change in the coal regions. Meanwhile, the traffic light is drowning in the dispute over the heating law.

But turning away from coal also harbors a major risk: the generation of electricity from the sun and wind is extremely fluctuating and dependent on the respective weather conditions. Although there are days when the demand for electricity is almost completely covered, this is not always the case. The possible solution about which the Mirror reported: Gas power plants that can be switched on when needed. The need is huge.

Supply after coal phase-out in 2030: financing for gas-fired power plants not clarified

But there are also problems with the nationwide supply of gas works. Although there are already a few plants that are also hydrogen-capable, a new building is usually only possible with subsidies, since the focus on renewable energies means that it is very unlikely that it will be profitable to operate. The industry is demanding Mirror Clarity as to the specifics of funding.

Because subsidies for gas works of this kind currently have to be approved by the EU Commission. But there is currently a dispute between Brussels and Berlin. The federal government wants to resort to a regulation that allows the EU governments “to promote renewable energies and energy efficiency”. The EU Commission sees it differently: Since the construction of new power plants can only be demanded if they are climate-neutral and therefore rely on hydrogen, Brussels only sees the German plans as eligible for funding in part, which would drastically reduce the amount of subsidies.

Subsidies for gas: Reserves should make it easier to phase out coal – the government faces a problem

Again mirror swrites, there is also a way that would allow funding. The federal government would have to redeclare the aid and label it as an incentive for the energy industry to provide sufficient power plant reserves if wind and sun are not sufficient. But that would be tantamount to admitting that Germany would not have sufficient power generation capacity after the nuclear phase-out. In view of the fact that the Federal Network Agency recently officially rejected such assumptions, this is problematic.

It remains to be seen how the federal government will react to the current problems with the construction of new gas-fired power plants. She probably doesn’t have much time, associations are pressing for a decision in order to initiate appropriate planning projects.

Gas instead of coal: exit for renewable energies in Germany remains difficult

Aside from the debate about new gas-fired power plants in Germany, Berlin is still struggling to embark on the path to phasing out coal. There are also possible alternatives that, in combination with other technologies, can supplement the German energy supply: Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) officially opened a sewage sludge incineration plant in the Helmstedt district on Friday.

According to EEW, the sewage sludge incineration plant is able to utilize around 20 percent of the sewage sludge produced in Lower Saxony every year. About 160,000 tons of dry sewage sludge are to be incinerated in the plant. Around 5,000 households are to benefit from the excess energy generated and be supplied with electricity.

CO2 emissions in Germany: Coal phase-out to reduce emissions

The German way of phasing out coal alone is unlikely to stop climate change. But the federal government sees it as a good step towards reducing CO2 emissions. At the same time, the traffic light around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) seeks dialogue with other nations. Among other things, the federal government’s new China strategy provides for an exchange with the government in Beijing on a global reduction in emissions. Emissions in the country have been increasing rapidly for years and the People’s Republic is considered the world’s largest producer of CO2. (fbu with dpa)