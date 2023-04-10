Home page politics

April 15 is the end: Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) insists on the nuclear phase-out. The opposition and the people consider that to be a mistake.

Berlin – The Nuclear power plant dispute never ends: a few days before the last German nuclear reactors were to be shut down, the Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) insists on the nuclear phase-out. Even without the three reactors, the energy supply in Germany would be secure, he told the newspapers spark media group and added. “The security of energy supply in Germany was guaranteed in this difficult winter and will continue to be guaranteed.” But in Germany there is still considerable resistance to the actions of the Greens.

Nuclear phase-out: Robert Habeck (Greens) rejects further extension of the term at nuclear power plants

The last three German nuclear power plants (NPP) should actually have been taken off the grid at the end of last year. However, due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis, the traffic light coalition decided to let the three reactors continue to run over the winter – also under pressure from the FDP. Next Saturday (April 15) they are to be finally shut down according to the will of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens).

Habeck made it clear in the interview that he considers the nuclear phase-out to be final. The nuclear power plants are no longer necessary to ensure the energy supply – not even to bridge gas bottlenecks in the course of the Ukraine war. “We have the situation under control thanks to the high filling levels in the gas storage facilities and the new liquid gas terminals on the north German coasts and, last but not least, thanks to more renewable energies,” stressed Habeck. Therefore, the piles would go into dismantling “sooner or later” and the energy system would be built differently as planned. According to the coalition agreement, up to 80 percent of the required energy is to be produced from renewable sources by 2030.

Atomic energy: The majority of Germans want to hold onto nuclear power plants

In the German population, however, there is great skepticism that this plan could work. Almost two-thirds of Germans are against the shutdown of the last nuclear power plants in Germany planned for April 15. In a survey by the YouGov opinion research institute, 32 percent said they wanted the three remaining reactors to continue to operate for a limited period of time. A further 33 percent are even in favor of extending the terms indefinitely. On the other hand, only 26 percent think the shutdown is right at the moment, according to the news agency dpa reported.

The Union now wants to take up the mood among the population and prevent the Greens plan. The Hamburg CDU member of the Bundestag, Christoph Ploß, called for a Bundestag resolution to continue operating the nuclear power plants beyond April 15th. The EU politician criticized that the elimination of nuclear power would mean that there would have to be much more reliance on coal-fired power generation. “The policy of the Greens in the traffic light coalition ensures that more and more CO₂ is blown into the air and the climate is severely damaged – that is irresponsible,” he said. Other Union politicians had made similar statements in the past few days.

Nuclear phase-out: is the FDP pulling together with the CDU – and provoking new trouble in the coalition?

It is unclear how the FDP will behave in the dispute. For months, the Liberals have also been insisting on extending the terms. However, the mood in the traffic light coalition had recently cooled off enormously. It is questionable whether the party around boss Christian Lindner wants to provoke another coalition quarrel – or sticks to the negotiated nuclear power plant compromise for the sake of peace. (jkf/with material from the dpa)