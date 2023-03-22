Home page politics

Robert Habeck accuses the FDP of carrying internals from the traffic light federal government to the outside. The answer of the coalition partner is also sharp.

Munich/Berlin – traffic turnaround. Yes, but at what price? The end for oil and gas heating? E-fuel as a viable replacement for combustion engines? The federal budget for 2024! There is tremendous tremor in the traffic light coalition between the Greens and the FDP.

Robert Habeck’s heating plans: Zoff between the Greens and FDP in the “traffic light”

Especially the Heating plans by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) burden the governing alliance at the federal level. From 2024, if possible, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy, according to the Vice Chancellor.

This speculation had been leaked to the public via the media, apparently before his ministry had worked out a plan for getting this energy-political tidbit to the general public. The outcry that followed was great. On Tuesday evening (March 21), Habeck harshly attacked the FDP in the ARD “Tagesthemen” and accused the Liberals of deliberately carrying the said internals from the “traffic light” to the outside world. An equally clear answer to this accusation followed this Wednesday (March 22).

Robert Habeck’s heating plans: Green Minister hands out against the FDP

“It cannot be that in a progress coalition only one partner is responsible for progress. And the others for preventing progress,” said the North German on the show. The draft law on heating replacement is at a very early stage “to the Picture-Zeitung – I have to assume – was deliberately leaked in order to damage trust in the government,” he said. As a result, coalition talks were “probably destroyed on purpose, because of the cheap tactical advantage”.

Working together in the cabinet (federal government, i.e. editor.) is impeccable, “we can discuss things calmly and quite normally,” said Habeck: “But we just can’t get them over the political finish line, because then we keep checking how the media echo chamber is, what’s my next one doing Party congress, where are the next state elections.” Apparently the next dig at the FDP, which had suffered defeats in the last state elections.

Robert Habeck’s heating plans: “mole” in the “traffic light” coalition?

Robert Habeck continued to criticize in the “Tagesthemen”: “We have a mandate to do something for the people, for Germany, and at the moment we are not doing it enough.” A “mole” in the traffic light coalition? Such theories are usually more familiar from the German football giants FC Bayern. The reaction of the FDP?

“Strange how many political experts adopt Habeck’s story. Bills are constantly being leaked to the media by someone. Sometimes very annoying, but it happens in a democracy. Freedom of the press and such,” wrote the chairman of the Liberals in Lower Saxony, Konstantin Kuhle, on Twitter and asked in the post: “Who says it wasn’t Habeck’s ministry itself?”

Robert Habeck’s heating plans: the CDU and individual state governments oppose each other

While the “Ampel” coalition is arguing about Habeck’s heating plans for Germany, the opposition in the federal government and individual state governments are opposed. The CDU, for example, insists that it has been agreed by law that the coal phase-out in Germany must take place by 2038.

And there is also resistance in the energy industry: At their most recent meeting in Weimar, the Greens actually wanted to discuss with the East German energy supplier LEAG, but the operator of the East German opencast lignite mines and power plants did not even send representatives to the Thuringian city. (pm)