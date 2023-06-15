Robert Gottlieb, one of the most influential editors of the 20th century, stopped reading forever this Tuesday in a New York hospital. His death was confirmed by actress Maria Tucci, his wife since 1969. He was 92 years old.

In his extraordinary career at the top of the New York world of letters, Gottlieb accompanied his career with an impressive list of authors who have defined English-language literature for the last 70 years. He read, corrected and contradicted the Nobel laureates Toni Morrison, Doris Lessing, Bob Dylan or VS Naipaul; novelists like Joseph Heller, John Le Carré, Salman Rushdie, Charles Portis or Edna O’Brien; storytellers like John Cheever; famous memorialists like Bill Clinton, Katherine Hepburn or Lauren Bacall; essayists like Nora Ephron and journalists like Robert A. Caro or Alma Guillermoprieto.

During his years at the service of the Simon & Schuster labels, where he began working in 1955 after his adventures at the British University of Cambridge, and Alfred Knopf, where he moved in 1968 in a move that caused an earthquake in cultured New York, he displayed his own style: that of a voracious and attentive reader who went out of his way to improve both the texts of his authors and to ensure his peace of mind. Gottlieb prided himself on never leaving a writer waiting more than a night, a weekend at the most, before letting him know what he thought of a recently delivered manuscript. Those ways and his criteria made him continue editing many of them even after his retirement or when he went to the other side of the mirror to become the third director in history at the end of the eighties and for five years. of the magazine New Yorker.

His first success, and one of the great achievements of his career, was his commitment to the satirical novel. trap 22 (1961), by a then unknown Joseph Heller. Gottlieb not only had the nose to push for that classic of anti-war literature, a totem of the American counterculture, to see the light. He also contributed to his title becoming a commonly used expression in the English language: a ccatch-22 it is a trap set by the absurd (of war, in this case) in which an individual sees himself with no escape. It wasn’t the initial idea: Heller had named his creature as trap 18, but Gottlieb’s fear that readers would mistake it for a recent Leon Uris hit, thousand 18, made them change the number in question.

Publisher Robert Gottlieb in New York in 1974. Waring Abbott (GETTY)

From there, an almost always infallible career was established, although with some exceptions that humanized his good taste. In the midst of a cascade of greatest hits, Gottlieb refused to publish the writer of westerns Larry McMurtry or, above all, The conjuing of the ceciuos, by John Kennedy Toole, whom he asked for numerous revisions before deciding not to publish a novel that, when the author died, who committed suicide in 1969, became a phenomenal bestseller in the early eighties, as well as a Pulitzer Prize winner, in Hands of the University of Louisiana Press.

“I do not regret. I read the book again and came to the same conclusion, ”he recalled in 2018 in an interview with EL PAÍS at his Manhattan home, an elegant brownstowne four floors without elevator, but with private park. “I recognized the enormous amount of talent and the same lot of terrible failures as the first time. When the boy took his own life, the mother blamed me. I suppose you can’t take it into account, but her madness contributed to the tragic outcome.

Gottlieb showed himself that autumn day as a man generous with his passions. “A publisher’s job is, and always will be, to publicize his enthusiasm,” he declared at the time. “The process doesn’t change: you read something, that something causes a reaction in you, and if it can be fixed somehow, you do it. What has changed is the industry. Everything was spoiled with the advent of the photocopier. The ability to easily make multiple copies of a manuscript made it possible for it to circulate among multiple publishers. Auctions started. And there it all ended. Luckily, I have nothing to do with it for decades.”

The appointment in Manhattan was to talk about the Spanish translation of his memoirs, titled voracious reader (Navona), an outstanding mix of gossip about writers -it turns out that Roald Dahl was “arrogant with the weak and an anti-Semitic point” and that Michael Crichton “was never a good writer”- and defense of the quiet profession of the editor, which shines only when that of the editor shines others. The book can also be read as the learning novel of a boy from the Bronx whose parents forced him to go outside for an hour a day and spend that time by the door of the house, playing with the yo-yo and counting. the minutes to return to his room, to the books of Henry James and the radio.

A recent image of Robert Gottlieb provided by the Knopf publishing house. Michael Lionstar (AP)

Luckily, her enthusiasms were never solely literary, as readers of her essential compilations of other people’s articles on jazz or dance know, as well as lyrics from the great American songbook, which she titled Reading Jazz, Reading Dance and Reading Lyrics, respectively. Gottlieb, who never quite believed his luck for having shared time with George Balanchine, worked as a choreographic critic and advised the American Ballet of Miami.

He also collected books – which he piled on the tables and on the shelves of his homes in New York, Miami and Paris -, jazz records, a fervent though belated hobby, and photos of dogs, as well as evidence of his greatest concession to fetishism: more than 400 plastic bags that were waiting in the bedroom upstairs and that he started buying in the seventies. To those kitsch artifacts he dedicated the book A Certain Style The Art of the Plastic Handbag, 1949-59.

With Lyndon Johnson

His death also cut short one of the most amazing projects in American nonfiction near the finish line: his collaboration with Robert Caro. Gottlieb published in the early seventies his classic The Power Broker, about the New York urban planner Robert Moses, a monumental biography from which the publisher cut, to the initial disgust of its author, 350,000 words (the thing still ended up in more than a thousand pages). Then they embarked on an even larger work: telling the life of President Lyndon B. Johnson, and, I review, one of the great literary treatises on power.

Together they wrote, edited and published more than 3,000 pages spread over four volumes about the man who always wanted to be president and only went after the assassination in Dallas of his predecessor, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

The world is still waiting for the fifth and final installment of The Years of Lyndon Johnson. It is not yet clear who will take over from Gottlieb, although it will be difficult for him to do so with the same commitment. Released this winter, the documentary Turn Every Page (“Always consult the next page”, was the advice that Caro received from one of her first bosses when she saw that she was going to investigate in a file) is a hymn to the meticulous way the couple works. The film was directed by Lizzie Gottlieb, the editor’s daughter, who obtained permission from both of them to be filmed, on one condition: they would not let her film their legendary editing process, which often involved hours, even days, of discussion not just about a paragraph, but about the relevance of a semicolon.

One of the most emotional scenes in the film shows the two old men wandering through the gleaming, paperless offices of their publishing house in search of a pen with which to jot down notes on a manuscript. They are not worth any pencil, nor a mechanical pencil. The employees look at them with a mixture of amusement, admiration and strangeness, as if they were seeing two aliens sent from a distant planet called The Past.

Caro, who in a 2021 interview with this newspaper justified his desire to work with a typewriter because it forced him to “slow down”, released a statement on Wednesday after learning of Gottlieb’s death. He said, “From the day we first looked at my pages together 52 years ago, Bob understood what he was trying to accomplish and made it possible for me to take the time and do the work I needed to do. People tell me about some of the triumphant moments that Bob and I shared, but today I look back on other moments, the difficult ones, and I remember how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me. He was a great friend, and today I mourn my friend with all my heart.

Another of his clients, former President Clinton, defined him as “a fabulous editor and a fascinating man.” “I really liked and admired him, even as he pushed me and sometimes ordered me to write not only about the people and work that shaped my life, but also about how I felt about it,” he added.

In recent years, Gottlieb had lost the modesty that the editor usually imposes to timidly embrace the impudence of the writer. In addition to his memoirs, he published books on Sarah Bernhardt or Greta Garbo, as well as articles in publications such as New York Review of Books or the literary supplement of The New York Times about the latest trends in the romantic novel or the Bosnian writer Ivo Andric, a discovery, like jazz, also late.

