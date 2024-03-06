Robert Garrison Brown died at the age of 25. who was part of the TLC reality show 'Sister Wives', is announced tonight on several news portals.

Robert Garrison Brown who was the son of Janelle and Kody Brown, died suddenly and Janelle confirms the young man's death through Instagram.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful son Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him,” writes Robert Garrison Brown's mother.

Robert Garrison Brow. Instagram photo

Additionally, the family of Robert Garrison Brow, asks for respect for his pain and privacy in these difficult times.

Authorities from the Flagstaff Police Department tell PEOPLE that on March 5, officers They responded to a report of the death of a person at home.

Police confirmed that Gabriel, 22, brother of Robert Garrison, found him dead after an apparent suicide.

TLC's reality show 'Sister Wives' shows the life of Kody, his children and his four wives, showing the dynamics of a family that practices polygamy.

