IInvestigating authorities in Slovakia have accused former Prime Minister Robert Fico and former Interior Minister Robert Kaliňák of forming a criminal organization and committing tax offences. Kaliňák was arrested according to a report in the Dennik N newspaper on Wednesday. Fico, who sits in parliament as the leader of the opposition, enjoys immunity for the time being, but this could be revoked by a majority of MPs. A corresponding application has already been submitted by some MPs.

The allegations are said to be related to the so-called purgatory affair: Several former high-ranking police officers and members of a special unit called “Očistec” (purgatory) are said to have been involved in corruption cases during Fico’s government and to have committed serious abuse of office.

Mass protests against Kuciak’s assassination

Fico is also the leader of the Smer-SD, which belongs to the European Social Democrats. Kaliňák works as a lawyer. Both had to resign in the wake of mass protests against the government after the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, while the Smer-SD went into opposition after a heavy election defeat in 2020.

Since then, a heterogeneous center-right coalition has governed, now led by the conservative Eduard Heger. The government is committed to fighting corruption.



Accusation of forming a criminal organization: the then Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kaliňák on March 12 in Bratislava

Image: AFP



But the fiercest argument with Fico took place earlier this year over a different issue. It was about an agreement with the United States to station soldiers. Fico allied himself with far-right splinter parties and attacked the government politicians as "traitors to the fatherland". Things have calmed down around Fico since Russia's attack on Ukraine.







Slovakian police confirmed the allegations against Fico and Kaliňák and the arrest of the former interior minister on Wednesday and gave more details. The lawyer Marek Para was also arrested in this connection. His clients include Marián Kočner, who is currently on retrial for charges of inciting Kuciak’s murder.