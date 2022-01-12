Robert Farah spoke about the issue Djokovic: ‘There has been a lot of bad milk’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan SebastiÃ¡n Cabal and Robert Farah
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah
He is the first Colombian tennis player to refer to the Serbian’s novel.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 12, 2022, 01:01 PM
After a long journey to get to Australia, Robert Farah It is now ready to start the 2022 season together with Juan Sebastian Cabal.
We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players
Journalists like to create a lot of weeds, but I’m also not about to judge or create a bad opinion about someone
From Sydney, the national tennis player referred to the controversy that has overshadowed the tennis world in 2022: the non-vaccination of Novak Djokovic and the problems he has had due to his erratic entry to Australia, which included confusing tests of covid and attendance at interviews and public events being infected.
Attacked the press
In his Instagram stories, the Colombian tennis player first pointed out to the press, saying that there has been a lot of bad temper on the subject: “Journalists like to create a lot of weeds, but I am also not to judge or create a bad opinion about someone . You always have to give the benefit of the doubt ”.
Afterwards, the tennis player supported the vaccination and defended the Serbian, number one in world tennis: “we should all get vaccinated and respect the rules of the countries. If Novak is here, it is because he thought that somehow he could enter legally ”.
Doubles players debut this Wednesday at 7 pm on Star + TV for the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in Sydney against Jiří Veselý and Szymon Walkow.
SPORTS
January 12, 2022, 01:01 PM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Robert #Farah #spoke #issue #Djokovic #lot #bad #milk
Leave a Reply