Thursday, January 13, 2022
Robert Farah spoke about the issue Djokovic: ‘There has been a lot of bad milk’

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
in Sports
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan SebastiÃ¡n Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah

He is the first Colombian tennis player to refer to the Serbian’s novel.

After a long journey to get to Australia, Robert Farah It is now ready to start the 2022 season together with Juan Sebastian Cabal.

Journalists like to create a lot of weeds, but I’m also not about to judge or create a bad opinion about someone

From Sydney, the national tennis player referred to the controversy that has overshadowed the tennis world in 2022: the non-vaccination of Novak Djokovic and the problems he has had due to his erratic entry to Australia, which included confusing tests of covid and attendance at interviews and public events being infected.

Attacked the press

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah

In his Instagram stories, the Colombian tennis player first pointed out to the press, saying that there has been a lot of bad temper on the subject: “Journalists like to create a lot of weeds, but I am also not to judge or create a bad opinion about someone . You always have to give the benefit of the doubt ”.

Afterwards, the tennis player supported the vaccination and defended the Serbian, number one in world tennis: “we should all get vaccinated and respect the rules of the countries. If Novak is here, it is because he thought that somehow he could enter legally ”.

Doubles players debut this Wednesday at 7 pm on Star + TV for the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in Sydney against Jiří Veselý and Szymon Walkow.

SPORTS

.
