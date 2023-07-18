Bobby Kennedy Jr. participates in an act in May 2019 before the Capitol in Albany (New York). Hans Pennink (AP)

Robert Francis Kennedy belongs to one of America’s most beloved political dynasties. Ideologically, however, this Harvard-educated environmental lawyer breaks the mold of his father, US senator, attorney general and presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 in Los Angeles. RFK Jr., as he is known, aspires to follow in the footsteps of his father and his uncle, John F. Kennedy, and reach the White House in 2024. For now, the path of his campaign. The candidate has caused yet another controversy by claiming that the Chinese and Jews are more immune to the coronavirus. Some statements with a racist overtone that have been disapproved even by his family.

“There is an argument that says that (covid-19) is aimed at ethnic groups. Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately (…) it is aimed at attacking Caucasians and blacks. The most immune are the Ashkenazi Jews and the Chinese,” the lawyer said behind closed doors at a fundraising meeting in New York. The moment was captured on video and published by the tabloid newspaper The New York Post. The claim spilled over the tabloid pages and caused a nationwide outrage for the challenger, who trails President Joe Biden by 40 to 50 points in the polls.

Kennedy Jr.’s statements add to a long list of conspiracy theories that he has propagated in the Democratic primary campaign, the party where his uncle and father served. He is one of the most talked about spokesmen for the anti-vaccine movement, has pushed lies that immunization can cause autism, that 5G chips are a surveillance tool and, most recently, has suggested that radio frequency signals from Wi-Fi can cause cancer. Despite the fact that science does not support his statements, RFK Jr. is not afraid of debates and even encourages them, which has given public opinion a certain credibility to some of his theories.

Kennedy fought back by attacking. On Twitter, a social network that has given falsehood propagandists a new lease of life since Elon Musk took over, the presidential hopeful lashed out at mainstream media and called on The New York Post to retract. “I want the newspaper and that [el periodista] Jonathan Levine apologize for this false, tactless and tabloid article.” wrote. The politician shielded himself that he was only referring to a academic essay which talked about how the United States and other countries are developing biochemical weapons. Later, she published on the same social network a conversation with the Rabbi Shmuley Boteach to try to re-establish links with the Jewish community.

This, however, was not Kennedy’s first anti-Semitic comment. In January 2022, he participated in a rally in Washington against coronavirus vaccines and where he compared the vaccination mandates issued in the pandemic with Nazism and totalitarian governments. “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Swiss Alps, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did…”, she assured from the steps to affirm that even the author of the famous diary had more freedoms than now. This made his wife, the actress cheryl hinesfamous for her role in the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasmoffered an apology for her husband’s “insensitive” and “reprehensible” words.

Kerry Kennedy, one of Bobby Kennedy’s eleven daughters with Ethel Skakel, has strongly condemned her brother’s words. Through a statement, she described such statements as “deplorable and false.” “His statements about him do not represent what I believe or what the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights has represented in our more than 50 years of fighting to protect rights and fighting racism and all forms of discrimination,” she said. . Kerry heads the organization founded by her mother shortly after the murder of Robert Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador hotel in Los Angeles.

Other voices have called for Kennedy’s removal from other public forums. Some of these were events that could serve him well in his uphill race to wrest the Democratic nomination from Biden. A non-profit organization sympathetic to the progressive side of the Democratic Party has asked this Monday to withdraw the invitation to Kennedy to the session of a subcommittee of Congress called for this Thursday. “He is not only known for his conspiracy theories whose anti-vaccine opinion has endangered lives, he is also a Russian propagandist who has chosen Putin’s side against Ukraine and a complete lunatic whose opinions and conspiracies would be totally ignored if it weren’t for his last name. he has, but now we have evidence of his terrible anti-Semitic and xenophobic views,” wrote Kyle Herrig, president of the Congressional Integrity Project. The document It is addressed to Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, who has not responded to the petition but who has sided with Donald Trump’s policies in the House. So withdrawing the invitation seems unlikely.

