Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was 14 years old when his father was assassinated. Senator Bobby Kennedy was a rising star who cherished the presidential nomination until a Palestinian immigrant took his life after a rally in Los Angeles. That crime that occurred in June 1968 is considered by many to be the end of the 1960s in the United States. For RFK Jr. it’s an unanswered mystery. The current candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination affirms that the man who is serving a life sentence for shooting the former attorney general is innocent and that a second shooter was involved. A few years ago he asked to reopen the case and remove the bowels of one of the assassinations that marked the United States.

Kennedy Jr., 69, became convinced of that after conducting an independent investigation that included interviews with witnesses and review of police and autopsy reports. The investigation led him to only one conclusion, he had to meet with Sirhan Sirhan, accused of the murder. In December 2017, the environmental lawyer with studies at Harvard and the University of Virginia went to a San Diego prison to meet with the murderer of his father. He was in there for three hours. He never told the press the details of the meeting, but as he left, his belief was reaffirmed. A second shooter had killed his father five years after another shooter had killed his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

The third of Bobby Kennedy’s 11 children with Ethel Skakel, he has built his reputation on a long list of controversial and conspiracy theories, including that Vladimir Putin is acting in good faith in the conflict with Ukraine. He has claimed that the 2004 election was stolen from Senator John Kerry; that the HIV emergency was fabricated so that corporations would sell more AIDS drugs; that vaccines cause autism, and Prozac is responsible for mass shootings in schools in the US. That 5G technology is used for surveillance or that Wi-Fi radio frequency signals can cause cancer. That the chemicals in the water make children transgender. He recently sparked another controversy by claiming that the Chinese and Jews are immune to covid-19.

All of these claims have been disproven by science or unproven, but their arguments have drawn praise from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon. But they have also aroused sympathy in sectors of the left. Jann Wenner, founder of rolling stones, a seminal American counterculture publication, lent the pages of its magazine to various articles by Kennedy. There he elaborated that George W. Bush had been cheated out of the presidency.

Kennedy Jr. lives his great moment in the United States. The pandemic made him a very frequent voice in the conservative media when they needed a critical voice against vaccination mandates, masks and government-ordered quarantines. These are measures of authoritarian regimes, says RFK Jr. “Even in Hitler’s Germany you could cross the Swiss Alps, you could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did,” he said at the beginning of last year at a rally in Washington against the management of the Biden Administration. The statements made his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, who plays the wife of comedian Larry David in the HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasmwill condemn his sayings as “insensible” and “reprehensible”.

In 2021 he published a book against the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, who was at the forefront of the response to the pandemic in the United States. Kennedy Jr. called him a “powerful technocrat who helped orchestrate and execute the historic coup against democracy in the West.” The title became a bestseller, with more than a million copies sold. The lawyer has made part of his fortune litigating from his office, Kennedy & Madonna, cases against big pharma. This generated an income last year of five million dollars.

Kennedy announced in April that he was entering the 2024 electoral contest. Despite his positions, echoed by the Republican and Trump electorate, he aspires to become the presidential candidate of the party forged by his father and uncle, the Democrat. Up to 20% of his co-religionists have come to perceive his irruption in a positive way. Despite the fact that he is experiencing a moment of popularity, President Biden is well ahead in the race, with a lead in the polls that oscillates between 40 and 50 points.

With a critical discourse with the big media, Kennedy has been marginalized to other spaces. He is a popular guest on Joe Rogan, the most listened to podcast on Spotify and a show that has drawn criticism for spreading misinformation to its large audience. His campaign has gained traction among Silicon Valley libertarians, San Francisco financiers and tech entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter. In early July, his campaign reported that it had raised $10.2 million from both Republican and Democratic supporters.

