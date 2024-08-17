The only alternative independent candidate for the US presidential election has plummeted dramatically in the polls. Rumour has it that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the high-profile scion of the illustrious Kennedy family, has now approached both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to drop out of the race, in exchange for a cabinet post.
