A California court on Wednesday, March 1, refused to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. in 1968, alleging that the prisoner is still not aware of the cause that led him to shoot the then also candidate for the presidency of the United States.

In 2021, a panel of the California parole board found Sirhan fit for release, but under state law, Governor Gavin Newsom had the power to deny this ruling, and after four months of review, he ended up blocking the release.

Thus, this Wednesday Sirhan’s lawyer, Angela Berrybased his defense on affirming that the new members of the board were influenced by the president of the Democratic Party and by the legal defense of Kennedy’s wife (Ethel Kennedy), who continues to opposing Sirhan’s release 54 years after being imprisoned.

“The board has bowed to the governor’s political whim”Berry summarized after the hearing held in a federal prison in San Diego County (California, USA).

In addition, Berry filed a writ of “habeas corpus” on the grounds that Newsom allegedly misrepresented the facts, committed an “abuse of discretion” and violated state law, which provides that inmates must be released on probation unless they involve a ” unreasonable threat” to public safety.

However, in statements made last year, the governor of California did define Sirhan as an “unreasonable threat”arguing that “he has not been able to overcome” the causes that led him to assassinate the brother of President John F. Kennedy (1961-1963).

According to US media, Sirhan’s 17th parole hearing is scheduled to take place in three years.

The reasons for sentencing Sirhan

Sirhan, 78, was originally sentenced to death, but this was commuted to life in prison when the California Supreme Court outlawed capital punishment in 1972.

He has been in prison for more than half a century convicted of shooting Senator Kennedy on June 5, 1968, just after winning the Democratic Party primary in California that made him a favorite for the presidential elections that same year, in which he imposed by Republican Richard Nixon.

For his part, the senator’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, has repeatedly stated publicly that Sirhan does not deserve parole and that he should continue his sentence to life imprisonment. Two of the six children of the ill-fated politician do support the prisoner’s release.

EFE