There is a fundamental difference between the social sciences and the natural sciences: the causality between before and after. For the natural sciences, causality follows the temporal order: water heats up and evaporates, species reproduce and grow or degenerate, stars reflect light that comes from the past… This causality is also present in our lives and in our societies. , but we humans have freed ourselves, in part, from the past and our actions also depend on our expectations about the future. That is, for the social sciences —particularly economics— causality is also from the future to the present.

As Robert Shiller (Nobel laureate 2013) said “that we have expectations and that our actions depend on those expectations, everyone knew it. But the idea of ​​putting together a model that was internally consistent was a whole new idea.” This was the idea of ​​Robert Lucas, who passed away this Tuesday. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1995 “for having developed and applied the rational expectations hypothesis, thereby transforming macroeconomic analysis and deepening our understanding of economic policy.” The three components of the nomination deserve explanation.

“Having developed and applied the rational expectations hypothesis”

Our past and environment weigh, but do not determine. We make decisions about our education, work, savings or debt, etc., based on our preferences, possibilities and, of course, expectations. For example, when balancing our savings today and their return tomorrow, the interest rate we expect counts. This is our subjective rationality. Chance, and the aggregation of all our individual decisions —subjective— determine the interest rate —objective— in an economy. An “internally consistent” model of the economy has to close the relationship between the objectively expected interest rate and our subjective expectations. The easiest way is to postulate that, although we don’t know how the economy works, as far as we are concerned, this relationship is an identity. This is the rational expectations hypothesis. It is elegant and compels agreement: if my subjective expectations and yours coincide with the objective expectations (about the interest rate), yours and mine coincide. One will possibly say: this is not true! And I will say: since it is not true that there is no friction in space, but the astrophysicist first has to know how bodies move in space without friction.

“Macroeconomic analysis transformed”

Macroeconomics as a social science was born with John Maynard Keynes, who added individual consumption, saving, and investment decisions to functions that had to satisfy a simple system of equations. Simon Kuznets (Nobel laureate 1971) was also a pioneer, who developed the national accounting systems that gave an empirical foundation to the basically static equations of Keynes. But the problem of subjective rationality in an objective world does not appear in a system of static equations. Aggregation in dynamic economies is more complex and the “rational expectations revolution” (RER) was based on two theories, developed in the 1950s.

First, the general equilibrium theory of Kenneth Arrow (Nobel laureate 1972) and Gerard Debreu (Nobel laureate 1983) and its later developments for more complex economies, giving a microeconomic foundation to aggregation and macroeconomic policy. Second, the theory of dynamic programming, developed by the mathematician Richard Bellman based on an idea by the great Claude Shannon. Policies, individual decisions and their aggregation are made and valued recursively: their values ​​tomorrow are the result of their current values, today’s policies and actions and, of course, chance. The RER adds: today’s actions depend on existing policies, as well as ‘rationally expected’ values ​​for tomorrow.

“Deepened our understanding of economic policy”

Keynes thought and said that: “through a continuous process of inflation, the government can confiscate, secretly and without being observed, a significant part of the wealth of its citizens.” Thomas Sargent—another of the ERN leaders and Nobel Prize winner in 2011—answered years later: “Rational expectations undermine the idea that politicians can manipulate the economy by systematically causing the public to have false expectations.” In other words, when designing an economic policy, agents’ reactions to it cannot be ignored, and if they have rational expectations, there is no room for deception. This is the basic idea of ​​”the Lucas critique” of the existing designs of economic policies fifty years ago. Unfortunately, it is still valid for many current policies.

Keynes’s words can also be understood as a ‘false recursion’. The ‘temporary inconsistency in economic policy’, one of the reasons why the Nobel (2004) was awarded to Finn Kydland and Edward Prescott (the latter, another ERN leader, unfortunately also recently deceased): you say you’re going to keep stable prices, but then you raise them to create employment by reducing the real wage. It is ‘false recursion’ because dynamic programming fails in this case.

Although many politicians have not understood it, the ERN triumphed in the 20th century: central banks are independent of governments to avoid ‘time inconsistency’, New Keynesian macroeconomists use dynamic equilibrium models with rational expectations, and the paradigm is extended to other fields of economics: finance, political economy, etc. In addition, the paradigm is the starting point of many advances to overcome its limits; for example, introducing learning or limits to rationality or finding recursive solutions when dynamic programming fails.

Robert Lucas’s contributions to the social sciences extend beyond ERN: financial economics, labor economics, geography, and especially growth and development. He said: “Once you start thinking about them [las desigualdades entre países] It’s hard to think of anything else.”

In the summer of 1989 I organized a mini-summer school in the Palacio de la Magdalena in Santander, before it was renovated. The group of economists was impressive (it was Lucas’s first visit to Spain, which he came with his wife and co-author Nancy Stokey, Prescott, Sargent and many others). It’s a pity that when the rector of the Menéndez Pelayo International University saw the program, he withdrew my grant, but at least they left us the Palace (in a dilapidated state), and at the last minute I got another source of financing. Thus, for example, Sargent showed how agents with artificial intelligence learned to coordinate in the best balance of rational expectations, when rational expectations were still criticized and no one talked about AI.

