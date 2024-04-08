With an Oscar in his pocket, many wonder what the next step will be for Robert Downey Jr. Although many want to see him in more projects similar to Oppenheimerthe actor does not rule out the possibility of returning to MCUeither as Iron Man or taking another role.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Downey Jr. made it clear that He would be more than willing to work at Marvel again, especially after they gave him his second chance in Hollywood.. This is what he said about it:

“It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say: 'Never, never bet against [el presidente de Marvel] Kevin Feige'. He's a losing bet. He is the house. He will always win.”

Although the actor is willing to work with Marvel again, it all depends on the company. After Iron Man's death in Avengers: EndgameFeige made it clear that he had no intention of resurrecting Iron Man. While this sounds like a definitive end for this character, with Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, The possibility of seeing Downey Jr. once again has not been ruled out, although probably playing another character.

As always, never say never, and that's a philosophy Downey Jr. is trying to follow with Marvel. We can only wait and see what will happen to this actor as we get closer to the end of the Multiverse Saga.

Editor's Note:

Like many, I would like to see Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU once again. However, I also understand if this never happens. His run as Iron Man was perfect, and he had a satisfying conclusion, something that seems to be an anomaly these days.

Via: esquire.